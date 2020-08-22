NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Get NuCana alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an average rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.50 on Friday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.20) by $6.20. Analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.