Nuggets Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00126557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.01674355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.