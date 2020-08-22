Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.13

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $12.11. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 33,789 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 105,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

