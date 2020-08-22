O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $3.04. O2Micro International shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 16,932 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.19.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.81% of O2Micro International worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

