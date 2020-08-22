OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

OCFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

