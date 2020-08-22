Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $157.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

