OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Commerzbank lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.