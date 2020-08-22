OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 133.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.