OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $3.55. OpGen shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 104,579,680 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. Equities analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

