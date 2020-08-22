Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.29. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 17,209.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 91.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

