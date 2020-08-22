Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,684,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,000 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

