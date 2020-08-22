Pascal Touchon Sells 4,807 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

