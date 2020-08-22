PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.12

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.12 and traded as low as $18.75. PCF Group shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $47.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PCF Group (LON:PCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

