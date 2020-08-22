Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

