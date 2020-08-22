Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,377 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,395,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.60. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.