Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 3,831 Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Davita by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Davita by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Davita by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Davita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other Davita news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

