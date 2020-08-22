Pendal Group Ltd Invests $226,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.