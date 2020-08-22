Pendal Group Ltd Invests $231,000 in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

