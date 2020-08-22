Pendal Group Ltd Invests $264,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Realogy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Realogy by 47.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

