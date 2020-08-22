Pendal Group Ltd Invests $317,000 in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI opened at $1,202.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,073.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $788.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

