Pendal Group Ltd Invests $337,000 in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,387 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after buying an additional 5,366,559 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after buying an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tapestry by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,330,729 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after buying an additional 826,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

