Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $298.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $302.83. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

