Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $242,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

