Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE:EME opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

