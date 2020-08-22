Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,196 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,102 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

