Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,254 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

NYSE IR opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,984,958 shares of company stock worth $768,403,176. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

