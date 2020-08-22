Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,813 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $8,409,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 979.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 165,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after buying an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 122,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

SCI stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.