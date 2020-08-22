Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $73.96 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

