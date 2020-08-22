PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PENG has a market capitalization of $89,078.54 and approximately $33.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00126557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.01674355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,329,727,850 coins and its circulating supply is 7,696,259,487 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

