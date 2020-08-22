Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.33

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $30.20. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 8,456 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Peritus High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

