Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44,822.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44,822.00 and traded as high as $45,350.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $44,650.00, with a volume of 4,906 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £433.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In related news, insider Robin John Angus acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £452 ($590.93) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.85).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

