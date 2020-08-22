Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 303.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.18 ($3.96).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

PFC stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.73. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460.30 ($6.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

In related news, insider David Davies acquired 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £27,712 ($36,229.57) per share, for a total transaction of £76,374,272 ($99,848,701.79).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.