Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $263.14

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.14 and traded as high as $296.80. Pets at Home Group shares last traded at $296.80, with a volume of 948,598 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 264.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.05.

In other news, insider Susan Dawson purchased 4,195 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.10 ($13,052.82). Also, insider Peter Pritchard sold 47,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.03), for a total transaction of £146,078.24 ($190,976.91).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

