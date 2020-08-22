Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 5,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 45,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.