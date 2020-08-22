PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 100,687 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 172.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Trupanion worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.20 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $937,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,962.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,642.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,049 shares of company stock worth $9,110,931. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

