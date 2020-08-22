PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,986 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 126,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.56 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

