PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $107.93 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,100,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

