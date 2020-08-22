PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 632.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU opened at $129.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.03.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.