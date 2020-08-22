PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Graco worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,339 shares of company stock worth $24,547,719 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

