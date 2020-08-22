PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.56. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.