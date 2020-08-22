PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.