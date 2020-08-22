PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,784 shares of company stock worth $8,636,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

