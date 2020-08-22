PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.