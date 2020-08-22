PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SPYX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $84.28.

