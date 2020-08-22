PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $9.44 Million in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 537,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

GNOM stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.