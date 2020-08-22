PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $201,489,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,345,000 after acquiring an additional 604,976 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Shares of HLT opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 727.92, a PEG ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

