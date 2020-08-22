PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,211 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

