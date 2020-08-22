PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,070 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $209.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

