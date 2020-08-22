PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,560 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $8,231,685. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

