PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.9% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

